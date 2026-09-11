

Sep 11, 2026 This week’s theme

Uncommon adjectives



This week’s words

stuporous

rorid

nidorous

macilent

breviloquent



Shrugging the Shoulders, 19th c. Photo: Oscar Gustave Rejlander

Wordsmith Games

🧩 Jigsaw Riddle

Ethiopian New Year 🌍 Langitude

Trace habanera home Uncommon adjectives A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



breviloquent PRONUNCIATION: (bre-VIL-uh-kwuhnt)

MEANING: adjective: Using few words.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin brevis (short) + loqui (to speak). Earliest documented use: 1865.

NOTES:



At the risk of failing to be breviloquent, there is no lack of other ways you could speak: speaking too much: pleniloquence

speaking pompously: magniloquent, grandiloquent, altiloguent, speechify, declaim, or bloviate

speaking foolishly: stultiloquy

speaking without moving lips: ventriloquism

speaking while sleeping: somniloquy

speaking while spraying saliva: sialoquent The delicious irony is that a word meaning “using few words” is four syllables and twelve letters long. It makes up for the number of words with length. Near-synonyms include laconic and pauciloquent ; the opposite is loquacious At the risk of failing to be breviloquent, there is no lack of other ways you could speak:

USAGE:

Tara Gallagher; Gratitude: Don’t Mention It; Town & Country (New York); Nov 2012.



See more usage examples of “[The driver] raised his hands from the wheel in a ‘What can you do?’ shrug. For once, the exchange was breviloquent.”Tara Gallagher; Gratitude: Don’t Mention It;(New York); Nov 2012.See more usage examples of breviloquent in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: You may not be able to change the world, but at least you can embarrass the guilty. -Jessica Mitford, author, journalist, and civil rights activist (11 Sep 1917-1996)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate