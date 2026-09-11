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Sep 11, 2026
This week’s theme
Uncommon adjectives

This week’s words
stuporous
rorid
nidorous
macilent
breviloquent

breviloquent
Shrugging the Shoulders, 19th c.
Photo: Oscar Gustave Rejlander

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breviloquent

PRONUNCIATION:
(bre-VIL-uh-kwuhnt)

MEANING:
adjective: Using few words.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin brevis (short) + loqui (to speak). Earliest documented use: 1865.

NOTES:
The delicious irony is that a word meaning “using few words” is four syllables and twelve letters long. It makes up for the number of words with length. Near-synonyms include laconic and pauciloquent; the opposite is loquacious.

At the risk of failing to be breviloquent, there is no lack of other ways you could speak:

USAGE:
“[The driver] raised his hands from the wheel in a ‘What can you do?’ shrug. For once, the exchange was breviloquent.”
Tara Gallagher; Gratitude: Don’t Mention It; Town & Country (New York); Nov 2012.

See more usage examples of breviloquent in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
You may not be able to change the world, but at least you can embarrass the guilty. -Jessica Mitford, author, journalist, and civil rights activist (11 Sep 1917-1996)

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