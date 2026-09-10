

Sep 10, 2026 This week’s theme

Uncommon adjectives



This week’s words

stuporous

rorid

nidorous

macilent



The Old Guitarist, 1903-1904 Art: Pablo Picasso

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macilent PRONUNCIATION: (MAS-uh-luhnt)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Lean or emaciated.

2. Lacking in substance.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin macilentus (lean). Earliest documented use: before 1425.

USAGE: “Then he pulled up abruptly and turned to look back at Haggarty’s macilent form as it retreated up the corridor.”

Clive Allan; The Well of the Dead; Troubador; 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Our memories are card indexes consulted and then returned in disorder by authorities whom we do not control. -Cyril Connolly, critic and editor (10 Sep 1903-1974)





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