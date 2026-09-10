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Sep 10, 2026
This week’s theme
Uncommon adjectives

This week’s words
stuporous
rorid
nidorous
macilent
macilent
The Old Guitarist, 1903-1904
Art: Pablo Picasso

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macilent

PRONUNCIATION:
(MAS-uh-luhnt)

MEANING:
adjective:
1. Lean or emaciated.
2. Lacking in substance.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin macilentus (lean). Earliest documented use: before 1425.

USAGE:
“Then he pulled up abruptly and turned to look back at Haggarty’s macilent form as it retreated up the corridor.”
Clive Allan; The Well of the Dead; Troubador; 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Our memories are card indexes consulted and then returned in disorder by authorities whom we do not control. -Cyril Connolly, critic and editor (10 Sep 1903-1974)

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