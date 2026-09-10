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Sep 10, 2026This week’s theme
Uncommon adjectives
This week’s words
rorid
nidorous
macilent
The Old Guitarist, 1903-1904
Art: Pablo Picasso
Wordsmith Games
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
macilent
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective:
1. Lean or emaciated.
2. Lacking in substance.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin macilentus (lean). Earliest documented use: before 1425.
USAGE:
“Then he pulled up abruptly and turned to look back at Haggarty’s macilent form as it retreated up the corridor.”
Clive Allan; The Well of the Dead; Troubador; 2017.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Our memories are card indexes consulted and then returned in disorder by authorities whom we do not control. -Cyril Connolly, critic and editor (10 Sep 1903-1974)
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