

Sep 9, 2026 This week’s theme

Uncommon adjectives



This week’s words

stuporous

rorid

nidorous



Smell, 1650 Art: Michaelina Wautier

Wordsmith Games

🧩 Jigsaw Riddle

Moulin Rouge 🌍 Langitude

Trace nankeen home Uncommon adjectives A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



nidorous PRONUNCIATION: (NY-duh-ruhs)

MEANING: adjective: Smelling strongly of cooking, burning, or decaying animal matter.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin nidor (strong smell from cooking or burning), unrelated to odor. Earliest documented use: 1626.

USAGE: “A nidorous stench hangs in the air and our hands or our handkerchiefs cocktail napkins cover our noses.”

R.A. Allen; Monday Burning; Literary Review (Madison, New Jersey); Summer 2010.

[ The short story Monday Burning actually features a patron in a bar who spontaneously combusts. ]

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I sit on a man's back, choking him and making him carry me, and yet assure myself and others that I am very sorry for him and wish to ease his lot by all possible means -- except by getting off his back. -Leo Tolstoy, novelist and philosopher (9 Sep 1828-1910)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate