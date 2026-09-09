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Sep 9, 2026This week’s theme
Uncommon adjectives
This week’s words
rorid
nidorous
Smell, 1650
Art: Michaelina Wautier
Wordsmith Games
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
nidorous
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Smelling strongly of cooking, burning, or decaying animal matter.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin nidor (strong smell from cooking or burning), unrelated to odor. Earliest documented use: 1626.
USAGE:
“A nidorous stench hangs in the air and our hands or our handkerchiefs cocktail napkins cover our noses.”
R.A. Allen; Monday Burning; Literary Review (Madison, New Jersey); Summer 2010.
[The short story Monday Burning actually features a patron in a bar who spontaneously combusts.]
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I sit on a man's back, choking him and making him carry me, and yet assure myself and others that I am very sorry for him and wish to ease his lot by all possible means -- except by getting off his back. -Leo Tolstoy, novelist and philosopher (9 Sep 1828-1910)
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