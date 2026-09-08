

Sep 8, 2026 This week’s theme

Uncommon adjectives



This week’s words

stuporous

rorid



Wings of the Morning, 1905 Art: Edward Robert Hughes

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Trace Oxford comma home Uncommon adjectives A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



rorid PRONUNCIATION: (ROR-id)

MEANING: adjective: Dewy.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin roridus (dewy), from ros (dew). Earliest documented use: 1425.

USAGE: “When auroral skies

With rorid azure bathe his rapturous wings.”

Owen Meredith; Ode to a Starling; 1869.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: If more politicians in this country were thinking about the next generation instead of the next election, it might be better for the United States and the world. -Claude Pepper, senator and representative (8 Sep 1900-1989)





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