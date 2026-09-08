  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Sep 8, 2026
This week’s theme
Uncommon adjectives

This week’s words
stuporous
rorid
rorid
Wings of the Morning, 1905
Art: Edward Robert Hughes

Wordsmith Games
🧩Jigsaw Riddle
Mental Calculation
🌍Langitude
Trace Oxford comma home
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

rorid

PRONUNCIATION:
(ROR-id)

MEANING:
adjective: Dewy.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin roridus (dewy), from ros (dew). Earliest documented use: 1425.

USAGE:
“When auroral skies
With rorid azure bathe his rapturous wings.”
Owen Meredith; Ode to a Starling; 1869.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
If more politicians in this country were thinking about the next generation instead of the next election, it might be better for the United States and the world. -Claude Pepper, senator and representative (8 Sep 1900-1989)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2026 Wordsmith