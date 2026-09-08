|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Sep 8, 2026This week’s theme
Uncommon adjectives
This week’s words
rorid
Wings of the Morning, 1905
Art: Edward Robert Hughes
Wordsmith Games
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
rorid
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Dewy.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin roridus (dewy), from ros (dew). Earliest documented use: 1425.
USAGE:
“When auroral skies
With rorid azure bathe his rapturous wings.”
Owen Meredith; Ode to a Starling; 1869.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:If more politicians in this country were thinking about the next generation instead of the next election, it might be better for the United States and the world. -Claude Pepper, senator and representative (8 Sep 1900-1989)
|
© 1994-2026 Wordsmith