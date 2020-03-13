|
A.Word.A.Day
Mar 13, 2020This week’s theme
Yours to discover
This week’s words
quidditative
microcephalic
chrysocracy
lachrymogenic
pleniloquence
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
pleniloquence
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Excessive talking.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin pleni- (full) + -loquence (speaking). Earliest documented use: 1838. The opposite is breviloquence.
USAGE:
“Their debate has become increasingly embroiled in pleniloquence over minutiae, as they dispute the actual number of lawyers in Germany, Korea, etc.”
Frank B. Cross; Lawyers, the Economy, and Society; American Business Law Journal (Oxford, Ohio); Summer 1998.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The most wonderful of all things in life, I believe, is the discovery of another human being with whom one's relationship has a glowing depth, beauty, and joy as the years increase. This inner progressiveness of love between two human beings is a most marvelous thing, it cannot be found by looking for it or by passionately wishing for it. It is a sort of divine accident. -Hugh Walpole, writer (13 Mar 1884-1941)
