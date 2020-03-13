

Mar 13, 2020 This week’s theme

This week’s words

quidditative

microcephalic

chrysocracy

lachrymogenic

pleniloquence



pleniloquence PRONUNCIATION: (ple-NIL-uh-kwens)

MEANING: noun: Excessive talking.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin pleni- (full) + -loquence (speaking). Earliest documented use: 1838. The opposite is breviloquence

USAGE: “Their debate has become increasingly embroiled in pleniloquence over minutiae, as they dispute the actual number of lawyers in Germany, Korea, etc.”

Frank B. Cross; Lawyers, the Economy, and Society; American Business Law Journal (Oxford, Ohio); Summer 1998.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The most wonderful of all things in life, I believe, is the discovery of another human being with whom one's relationship has a glowing depth, beauty, and joy as the years increase. This inner progressiveness of love between two human beings is a most marvelous thing, it cannot be found by looking for it or by passionately wishing for it. It is a sort of divine accident. -Hugh Walpole, writer (13 Mar 1884-1941)





