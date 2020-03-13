  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Mar 13, 2020
This week’s theme
Yours to discover

This week’s words
quidditative
microcephalic
chrysocracy
lachrymogenic
pleniloquence

Today is the last day to enter
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

pleniloquence

PRONUNCIATION:
(ple-NIL-uh-kwens)

MEANING:
noun: Excessive talking.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin pleni- (full) + -loquence (speaking). Earliest documented use: 1838. The opposite is breviloquence.

USAGE:
“Their debate has become increasingly embroiled in pleniloquence over minutiae, as they dispute the actual number of lawyers in Germany, Korea, etc.”
Frank B. Cross; Lawyers, the Economy, and Society; American Business Law Journal (Oxford, Ohio); Summer 1998.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The most wonderful of all things in life, I believe, is the discovery of another human being with whom one's relationship has a glowing depth, beauty, and joy as the years increase. This inner progressiveness of love between two human beings is a most marvelous thing, it cannot be found by looking for it or by passionately wishing for it. It is a sort of divine accident. -Hugh Walpole, writer (13 Mar 1884-1941)

