

Mar 10, 2020 This week’s theme

Yours to discover



This week’s words

quidditative

microcephalic



On your calendar

Get A.Word.A.Day on your calendar

Yours to discover A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



microcephalic PRONUNCIATION: (my-kro-suh-FA-lik)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Having an abnormally small head.

2. Small-minded.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek micro- (small) + -cephalic (having a head), from kephale (head). Ultimately from the Indo-European root ghebh-el- (head), which also gave us the word gable. Earliest documented use: 1857. The opposite of today’s word is macrocephalic.

USAGE:

Tama Janowitz; They Is Us; HarperCollins; 2016.



“Olga was amazed. What imbeciles men were! A country at the mercy of this microcephalic uncle of hers.”

Rufino Blanco-Fombona (Translation from Spanish by Isaac Goldberg); The Man of Gold; Brentano’s; 1920.



“Mr Hay’s letter today is symptomatic of the microcephalic xenophobia which characterises the debate (or lack of it) on entry to the EEC.”

Scotsman (Edinburgh, Scotland); May 20, 1971.



See more usage examples of “The dwarves weren’t infants, they had beards, though that one -- Sleepy? Dopey? -- seemed microcephalic, with a tiny pointed head and huge ears.”Tama Janowitz; They Is Us; HarperCollins; 2016.“Olga was amazed. What imbeciles men were! A country at the mercy of this microcephalic uncle of hers.”Rufino Blanco-Fombona (Translation from Spanish by Isaac Goldberg);; Brentano’s; 1920.“Mr Hay’s letter today is symptomatic of the microcephalic xenophobia which characterises the debate (or lack of it) on entry to the EEC.”(Edinburgh, Scotland); May 20, 1971.See more usage examples of microcephalic in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: All that separates, whether of race, class, creed, or sex, is inhuman, and must be overcome. -Kate Sheppard, suffragist (10 Mar 1847-1934)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate