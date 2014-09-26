

chrysocracy PRONUNCIATION: (kri-SAH-kruh-see)

MEANING: noun: Rule by the wealthy.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek chryso- (gold) + -cracy (rule). Earliest documented use: 1828. A synonym is plutocracy

USAGE: “[The] television show ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ is a ritzy, glitzy, ironyfree chronicle of the nouveau riche. The programme, aired on the US cable channel E!, is avidly watched in this country. In some respects it is a salutary demonstration of how the British aristocracy have been well and truly supplanted by the international chrysocracy.”

Judith Woods; Class vs Trash; The Daily Telegraph (London, UK); Sep 26, 2014.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: All opinions are not equal. Some are a very great deal more robust, sophisticated, and well supported in logic and argument than others. -Douglas Adams, author (11 Mar 1952-2001)





