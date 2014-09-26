  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Mar 11, 2020
Yours to discover

A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

chrysocracy

PRONUNCIATION:
(kri-SAH-kruh-see)

MEANING:
noun: Rule by the wealthy.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek chryso- (gold) + -cracy (rule). Earliest documented use: 1828. A synonym is plutocracy.

USAGE:
“[The] television show ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ is a ritzy, glitzy, ironyfree chronicle of the nouveau riche. The programme, aired on the US cable channel E!, is avidly watched in this country. In some respects it is a salutary demonstration of how the British aristocracy have been well and truly supplanted by the international chrysocracy.”
Judith Woods; Class vs Trash; The Daily Telegraph (London, UK); Sep 26, 2014.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
All opinions are not equal. Some are a very great deal more robust, sophisticated, and well supported in logic and argument than others. -Douglas Adams, author (11 Mar 1952-2001)

