|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Mar 11, 2020This week’s theme
Yours to discover
This week’s words
microcephalic
chrysocracy
Got a website?
Free content for your site
Words, quotations & more
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
chrysocracy
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Rule by the wealthy.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek chryso- (gold) + -cracy (rule). Earliest documented use: 1828. A synonym is plutocracy.
USAGE:
“[The] television show ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ is a ritzy, glitzy, ironyfree chronicle of the nouveau riche. The programme, aired on the US cable channel E!, is avidly watched in this country. In some respects it is a salutary demonstration of how the British aristocracy have been well and truly supplanted by the international chrysocracy.”
Judith Woods; Class vs Trash; The Daily Telegraph (London, UK); Sep 26, 2014.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:All opinions are not equal. Some are a very great deal more robust, sophisticated, and well supported in logic and argument than others. -Douglas Adams, author (11 Mar 1952-2001)
|
© 1994-2020 Wordsmith