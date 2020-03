A.Word.A.Day

lachrymogenic

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

adjective: Inducing tears.

ETYMOLOGY:

From Latin lacrima (tear) + -genic (producing). Earliest documented use: 1907. Two related words are lachrymose and lachrymal

USAGE:

“For there is no more lachrymogenic experience than the school Nativity play -- to see one’s little darling, enrobed in tea-towel/pashmina, clutching toy sheep/live special breed etc.”

Gill Hornby; Hankies at the Ready as the Nativity Season Arrives; The Daily Telegraph (London, UK); Dec 12, 2009.

