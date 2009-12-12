  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Mar 12, 2020
“A word after a word after a word is power.” ~Margaret Atwood
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

lachrymogenic

PRONUNCIATION:
(lak-ruh-muh-JEN-ik)

MEANING:
adjective: Inducing tears.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin lacrima (tear) + -genic (producing). Earliest documented use: 1907. Two related words are lachrymose and lachrymal.

USAGE:
“For there is no more lachrymogenic experience than the school Nativity play -- to see one’s little darling, enrobed in tea-towel/pashmina, clutching toy sheep/live special breed etc.”
Gill Hornby; Hankies at the Ready as the Nativity Season Arrives; The Daily Telegraph (London, UK); Dec 12, 2009.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
It is the hardest thing in the world to be in love, and yet attend to business. A gentleman asked me this morning, 'What news from Lisbon?' and I answered, 'She is exquisitely handsome.' -Richard Steele, writer and politician (bap. 12 Mar 1672-1729)

