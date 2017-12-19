|
A.Word.A.Day
Dec 19, 2017This week’s theme
There’s a word for it
This week’s words
breviloquence
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
breviloquence
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Speaking briefly and concisely.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin breviloquentia, from brevis (short) + loquentia (speaking), from loqui (to speak). Earliest documented use: 1656.
NOTES:
So many choices when it comes to speaking. You might prefer short-windedness and be breviloquent or you can be talkative (loquacious). You can talk in your sleep (somniloquy, which is a special kind of soliloquy). You can even speak through your tummy, literally speaking (ventriloquism).
USAGE:
“She was, after all, Antonía Barclay, and was not known for her breviloquence.
‘I have always loved you, I will always love you, and I will never stop showing you how much I love you. In fact, Mr. Claymore, I really must insist upon proving my love for you by answering your infinite number of questions in complete sentences, complete paragraphs, and completely in calligraphy.’”
Jane Carter Barrett; Antonia Barclay and Her Scottish Claymore; River Grove Books; 2016.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:"Business!" cried the Ghost, wringing its hands again. "Mankind was my business. The common welfare was my business; charity, mercy, forbearance, and benevolence, were, all, my business. The dealings of my trade were but a drop of water in the comprehensive ocean of my business!" -Charles Dickens, novelist (1812-1870) [in A Christmas Carol, published on this date in 1843]
