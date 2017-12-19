A.Word.A.Day

breviloquence

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

noun: Speaking briefly and concisely.

ETYMOLOGY:

From Latin breviloquentia, from brevis (short) + loquentia (speaking), from loqui (to speak). Earliest documented use: 1656.

NOTES:

So many choices when it comes to speaking. You might prefer short-windedness and be breviloquent or you can be talkative ( loquacious ). You can talk in your sleep ( somniloquy , which is a special kind of soliloquy). You can even speak through your tummy, literally speaking ( ventriloquism ).

USAGE:

“She was, after all, Antonía Barclay, and was not known for her breviloquence.

‘I have always loved you, I will always love you, and I will never stop showing you how much I love you. In fact, Mr. Claymore, I really must insist upon proving my love for you by answering your infinite number of questions in complete sentences, complete paragraphs, and completely in calligraphy.’”

Jane Carter Barrett; Antonia Barclay and Her Scottish Claymore; River Grove Books; 2016.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: