About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us
Dec 20, 2017This week’s theme
There’s a word for it
This week’s words
breviloquence
exeleutherostomize
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
exeleutherostomize
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb intr.: To speak out freely.
ETYMOLOGY:
Coined from Greek elements ex- (out) + eleutheros (free) + stoma (mouth). Earliest documented use: 1854.
USAGE:
“The offices of a General Manager of one of the few national banks is not the place to exeleutherostomize.”
B.S. Johnson; Christie Malry’s Own Double-Entry; Collins; 1973.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Men are divided in opinion as to the facts. And even granting the facts, they explain them in different ways. -Edwin Abbott Abbott, schoolmaster and theologian (20 Dec 1838-1926)
