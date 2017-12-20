  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Dec 20, 2017
This week’s theme
There’s a word for it

This week’s words
ergophobia
breviloquence
exeleutherostomize
Send a gift that
keeps on giving,
all year long:
A gift subscription of A.Word.A.Day or the gift of books
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

exeleutherostomize

PRONUNCIATION:
(eks-uh-looth-uh-ROS-tuh-myz)

MEANING:
verb intr.: To speak out freely.

ETYMOLOGY:
Coined from Greek elements ex- (out) + eleutheros (free) + stoma (mouth). Earliest documented use: 1854.

USAGE:
“The offices of a General Manager of one of the few national banks is not the place to exeleutherostomize.”
B.S. Johnson; Christie Malry’s Own Double-Entry; Collins; 1973.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Men are divided in opinion as to the facts. And even granting the facts, they explain them in different ways. -Edwin Abbott Abbott, schoolmaster and theologian (20 Dec 1838-1926)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2017 Wordsmith