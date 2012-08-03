|
Dec 22, 2017
ergophobia
breviloquence
exeleutherostomize
corpocracy
obdormition
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
obdormition
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Numbness in a limb, usually caused by pressure on a nerve. Also known as falling asleep.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin obdormire (to fall asleep), from dormire (to sleep). Earliest documented use: 1634.
NOTES:
There is a word even for what comes after obdormition: paresthesia. (also known as pins and needles).
USAGE:
“You end up driving with your foot on the floor beneath the clutch pedal, slowly losing the battle to obdormition.”
Ezra Dyer; A Priority of Cornering Over Horsepower; The New York Times; Aug 3, 2012.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:When all's said and done, all roads lead to the same end. So it's not so much which road you take, as how you take it. -Charles de Lint, writer (b. 22 Dec 1951)
