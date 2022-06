A.Word.A.Day

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

adjective: High-flown or pompous.

ETYMOLOGY:

From Latin grandis (grand) + loqui (to speak). Ultimately from the Indo-European root tolkw- (to speak), which also gave us breviloquence loquacious , and allocution . Earliest documented use: 1592.

USAGE:

“By the time I was eight, the most grandiloquent gangster could have added nothing to my vocabulary -- I had an awful tongue.”Jean Stafford;; The New Yorker; Nov 26, 1954.See more usage examples of grandiloquent in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary