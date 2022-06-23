  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Jun 23, 2022
This week’s theme
Autological words

This week’s words
verbify
proparoxytone
abstruse
grandiloquent
“Words are the small change of thought.” ~Jules Renard
with Anu Garg

grandiloquent

PRONUNCIATION:
(gran-DIL-uh-kwuhnt)

MEANING:
adjective: High-flown or pompous.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin grandis (grand) + loqui (to speak). Ultimately from the Indo-European root tolkw- (to speak), which also gave us breviloquence, obloquy, pleniloquence, sialoquent, somniloquy, ventriloquism, loquacious, and allocution. Earliest documented use: 1592.

USAGE:
“By the time I was eight, the most grandiloquent gangster could have added nothing to my vocabulary -- I had an awful tongue.”
Jean Stafford; Bad Characters; The New Yorker; Nov 26, 1954.

See more usage examples of grandiloquent in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
It's like, at the end, there's this surprise quiz: Am I proud of me? I gave my life to become the person I am right now. Was it worth what I paid? -Richard Bach, writer (b. 23 Jun 1936)

