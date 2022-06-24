

Jun 24, 2022 This week’s theme

Autological words



This week’s words

verbify

proparoxytone

abstruse

grandiloquent

sesquipedalianism



Shakespeare piloting an airplane carrying long words Illustration: Anu × DALL·E AI Autological words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



sesquipedalianism PRONUNCIATION: (ses-kwi-pi-DAYL-yuh-niz-uhm)

MEANING: noun:

1. The practice of using big words.

2. A very long word.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin sesqui- (one and a half) + ped- (foot). Earliest documented use: 1963.

USAGE: “My son, showing that when it comes to sesquipedalianism, the fruit does not fall far from the tree, texted me: ‘Is the airplane whose prop eviscerates a large bald man in Raiders of the Lost Ark a real plane or is it a contrivance?’”

Peter Garrison; Remember the German Airplane?; Flying (New York); Apr 2016.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Pray, verb. To ask the laws of the universe to be annulled on behalf of a single petitioner confessedly unworthy. -Ambrose Bierce, writer (24 Jun 1842-1914)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate