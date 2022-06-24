  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Jun 24, 2022
This week’s theme
Autological words

This week’s words
verbify
proparoxytone
abstruse
grandiloquent
sesquipedalianism

Shakespeare piloting an airplane carrying long words
Illustration: Anu × DALL·E AI
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

sesquipedalianism

PRONUNCIATION:
(ses-kwi-pi-DAYL-yuh-niz-uhm)

MEANING:
noun:
1. The practice of using big words.
2. A very long word.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin sesqui- (one and a half) + ped- (foot). Earliest documented use: 1963.

USAGE:
“My son, showing that when it comes to sesquipedalianism, the fruit does not fall far from the tree, texted me: ‘Is the airplane whose prop eviscerates a large bald man in Raiders of the Lost Ark a real plane or is it a contrivance?’”
Peter Garrison; Remember the German Airplane?; Flying (New York); Apr 2016.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Pray, verb. To ask the laws of the universe to be annulled on behalf of a single petitioner confessedly unworthy. -Ambrose Bierce, writer (24 Jun 1842-1914)

