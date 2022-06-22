

Jun 22, 2022 This week’s theme

Autological words



This week’s words

verbify

proparoxytone

abstruse



Like what you see here?

Send a gift subscription

Autological words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



abstruse PRONUNCIATION: (ab-STROOS)

MEANING: adjective: Hard to understand; obscure.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin abstrudere (to hide), from ab- (away) + trudere (to push). Ultimately from the Indo-European root treud- (to squeeze), which also gave us extrude, intrude, threat, and thrust. Earliest documented use: 1549.

USAGE:

‘What does abstruse mean,’ I humbly inquired.

‘To be abstruse means to be

‘So what does recondite mean,’ I tried again.

‘Oh, it’s something hard to understand.’

‘Don’t patronize me. Just tell me what it means.’”

Jane Ransom; Bye-Bye; NYU Press; 1997.



See more usage examples of “‘You Americans are abstruse,’ I can’t forget his saying one night while we watched TV. My philosophy professor had assigned a French essay on wrestling, but I’m not good at French so was viewing the Worldwide Wrestling Championship Tournament instead.‘What does abstruse mean,’ I humbly inquired.‘To be abstruse means to be recondite ....’‘So what does recondite mean,’ I tried again.‘Oh, it’s something hard to understand.’‘Don’t patronize me. Just tell me what it means.’”Jane Ransom;; NYU Press; 1997.See more usage examples of abstruse in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The most exhausting thing in life is being insincere. -Anne Morrow Lindbergh, writer (22 Jun 1906-2001)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate