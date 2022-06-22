|
A.Word.A.Day
Jun 22, 2022This week’s theme
Autological words
This week’s words
proparoxytone
abstruse
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
abstruse
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Hard to understand; obscure.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin abstrudere (to hide), from ab- (away) + trudere (to push). Ultimately from the Indo-European root treud- (to squeeze), which also gave us extrude, intrude, threat, and thrust. Earliest documented use: 1549.
USAGE:
“‘You Americans are abstruse,’ I can’t forget his saying one night while we watched TV. My philosophy professor had assigned a French essay on wrestling, but I’m not good at French so was viewing the Worldwide Wrestling Championship Tournament instead.
‘What does abstruse mean,’ I humbly inquired.
‘To be abstruse means to be recondite....’
‘So what does recondite mean,’ I tried again.
‘Oh, it’s something hard to understand.’
‘Don’t patronize me. Just tell me what it means.’”
Jane Ransom; Bye-Bye; NYU Press; 1997.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The most exhausting thing in life is being insincere. -Anne Morrow Lindbergh, writer (22 Jun 1906-2001)
|
