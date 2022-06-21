|
A.Word.A.Day
Jun 21, 2022This week’s theme
Autological words
This week’s words
proparoxytone
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
proparoxytone
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Having stress on the third-from-the-last syllable.
noun: Such a word.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek proparoxytonos, from pro (before) + para (beside) + oxys (acute) + tonos (tone). Earliest documented use: 1764.
NOTES:
Here’s the sequence of words in this family:
oxytone: the ultimate syllable stressed
paroxytone: the penultimate syllable stressed
proparoxytone: antepenultimate syllable stressed
USAGE:
“One has merely to hear a word like ‘anthropos’ to say to oneself, ‘Aha, proparoxytone,’ and place the acute on the antepenult.”
Alfred Andersch (Translator: Leila Vennewitz); The Father of a Murderer; New Directions; 1994.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:A writer must refuse to allow himself to be transformed into an institution. -Jean-Paul Sartre, writer and philosopher (21 Jun 1905-1980)
