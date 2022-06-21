  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Jun 21, 2022
This week’s theme
Autological words

This week’s words
verbify
proparoxytone
Spread the Magic
The magic of words
Send a gift subscription. It’s free.
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

proparoxytone

PRONUNCIATION:
(pro-puh-ROK-si-tohn)

MEANING:
adjective: Having stress on the third-from-the-last syllable.
noun: Such a word.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek proparoxytonos, from pro (before) + para (beside) + oxys (acute) + tonos (tone). Earliest documented use: 1764.

NOTES:
Here’s the sequence of words in this family:
oxytone: the ultimate syllable stressed
paroxytone: the penultimate syllable stressed
proparoxytone: antepenultimate syllable stressed

USAGE:
“One has merely to hear a word like ‘anthropos’ to say to oneself, ‘Aha, proparoxytone,’ and place the acute on the antepenult.”
Alfred Andersch (Translator: Leila Vennewitz); The Father of a Murderer; New Directions; 1994.

See more usage examples of proparoxytone in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
A writer must refuse to allow himself to be transformed into an institution. -Jean-Paul Sartre, writer and philosopher (21 Jun 1905-1980)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2022 Wordsmith