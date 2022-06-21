

Jun 21, 2022 This week's theme

Autological words



proparoxytone PRONUNCIATION: (pro-puh-ROK-si-tohn)

MEANING: adjective: Having stress on the third-from-the-last syllable.

noun: Such a word.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek proparoxytonos, from pro (before) + para (beside) + oxys (acute) + tonos (tone). Earliest documented use: 1764.

NOTES: Here’s the sequence of words in this family:

oxytone: the ultimate syllable stressed

paroxytone: the penultimate syllable stressed

proparoxytone: antepenultimate syllable stressed

USAGE:

Alfred Andersch (Translator: Leila Vennewitz); The Father of a Murderer; New Directions; 1994.



See more usage examples of "One has merely to hear a word like 'anthropos' to say to oneself, 'Aha, proparoxytone,' and place the acute on the antepenult."
Alfred Andersch (Translator: Leila Vennewitz); The Father of a Murderer; New Directions; 1994.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: A writer must refuse to allow himself to be transformed into an institution. -Jean-Paul Sartre, writer and philosopher (21 Jun 1905-1980)





