There's a word for it! A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



sialoquent PRONUNCIATION: (sy-AHL-uh-kwuhnt)

MEANING: adjective: Spraying saliva when speaking.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek sialon (spit, saliva) + Latin loqui (to speak). Earliest documented use: 1656.

USAGE: “The powerful trio [CEOs of GM, Ford, and Chrysler] were greeted with disdain and disbelief. Sialoquent congressmen vented their rage one by one.”

Levi Tillemann; The Great Race; Simon & Schuster; 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I own that I cannot see as plainly as others do, and as I should wish to do, evidence of design and beneficence on all sides of us. There seems to me too much misery in the world. I cannot persuade myself that a beneficent and omnipotent God would have designedly created the Ichneumonidae with the express intention of their feeding within the living bodies of caterpillars, or that a cat should play with mice. -Charles Darwin, naturalist and author (12 Feb 1809-1882) [Ichneumonidae: The family of parasitic wasps that deposit eggs inside or on top of the larvae of other insects. Once hatched, the ichneumonid larva slowly eats its host alive from inside out.]





