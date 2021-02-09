|
A.Word.A.Day
Feb 9, 2021This week’s theme
There’s a word for it!
This week’s words
agathokakological
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
agathokakological
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Made up of both good and evil.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek agathos (good) + kakos (bad). Ultimately from the Indo-European root kakka-/kaka- (to defecate), which also gave us poppycock, kakistocracy, cacophony, cacology, and cacography. Earliest documented use: 1834.
USAGE:
“When any project dominates your life for a sizeable length of time, let alone the best part of six years, you have to accept the agathokakological nature of the beast.”
Ronan O’Callaghan; Walzer, Just War and Iraq; Routledge; 2016.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:My country is the world and my religion is to do good. -Thomas Paine, philosopher and writer (9 Feb 1737-1809)
