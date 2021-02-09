

Feb 9, 2021 This week’s theme

agathokakological



agathokakological PRONUNCIATION: (ag-uh-thuh-kak-uh-LAHJ-uh-kuhl)

MEANING: adjective: Made up of both good and evil.

ETYMOLOGY: cacophony, From Greek agathos (good) + kakos (bad). Ultimately from the Indo-European root kakka-/kaka- (to defecate), which also gave us poppycock, kakistocracy cacology , and cacography . Earliest documented use: 1834.

USAGE: “When any project dominates your life for a sizeable length of time, let alone the best part of six years, you have to accept the agathokakological nature of the beast.”

Ronan O’Callaghan; Walzer, Just War and Iraq; Routledge; 2016.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: My country is the world and my religion is to do good. -Thomas Paine, philosopher and writer (9 Feb 1737-1809)





