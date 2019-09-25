

Sep 25, 2019

This week's words

hebetic

eventide

cacophony



cacophony PRONUNCIATION: (kuh-KOF-uh-nee)

MEANING: noun: A harsh mixture of sounds.

ETYMOLOGY: From French cacophonie, from Greek kakophonia (harsh sounding), from kakos (bad) + phone (sound). Kakos is ultimately from the Indo-European root kakka-/kaka- (to defecate), which also gave us poppycock, cucking stool cacology , and cacography . Earliest documented use: 1656.

USAGE:

Rebecca Kertz; A Secret Amish Love; Mills & Boon Love Inspired; 2017.



"The goat's noisy discontent joined in the cacophony of human and animal sounds."
Rebecca Kertz; A Secret Amish Love; Mills & Boon Love Inspired; 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: If we listen, the air is heavy with poems, ripe for plucking. -Yahia Lababidi, aphorist (b. 25 Sep 1973)





