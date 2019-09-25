  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Sep 25, 2019
cacophony

PRONUNCIATION:
(kuh-KOF-uh-nee)

MEANING:
noun: A harsh mixture of sounds.

ETYMOLOGY:
From French cacophonie, from Greek kakophonia (harsh sounding), from kakos (bad) + phone (sound). Kakos is ultimately from the Indo-European root kakka-/kaka- (to defecate), which also gave us poppycock, cucking stool, cacology, and cacography. Earliest documented use: 1656.

USAGE:
“The goat’s noisy discontent joined in the cacophony of human and animal sounds.”
Rebecca Kertz; A Secret Amish Love; Mills & Boon Love Inspired; 2017.

See more usage examples of cacophony in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
If we listen, the air is heavy with poems, ripe for plucking. -Yahia Lababidi, aphorist (b. 25 Sep 1973)

