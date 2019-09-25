|
A.Word.A.Day
Sep 25, 2019This week’s theme
Random words
This week’s words
eventide
cacophony
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
cacophony
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A harsh mixture of sounds.
ETYMOLOGY:
From French cacophonie, from Greek kakophonia (harsh sounding), from kakos (bad) + phone (sound). Kakos is ultimately from the Indo-European root kakka-/kaka- (to defecate), which also gave us poppycock, cucking stool, cacology, and cacography. Earliest documented use: 1656.
USAGE:
“The goat’s noisy discontent joined in the cacophony of human and animal sounds.”
Rebecca Kertz; A Secret Amish Love; Mills & Boon Love Inspired; 2017.
See more usage examples of cacophony in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:If we listen, the air is heavy with poems, ripe for plucking. -Yahia Lababidi, aphorist (b. 25 Sep 1973)
