

Sep 24, 2019 This week’s theme

Random words



This week’s words

hebetic

eventide



Got a website?

Free content for your site

Words, quotations & more Random wordsFree content for your site A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



eventide PRONUNCIATION: (EE-vuhn-tyd)

MEANING: noun: The evening time.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old English aefentid, from aefen (evening) + tid (time). Earliest documented use: before 1000.

USAGE:

Joseph J. Bailey; Shadow’s Rise; 2012.



See more usage examples of “Morning flowers lifted their petals from their eventide repose.”Joseph J. Bailey;; 2012.See more usage examples of eventide in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Men are often capable of greater things than they perform. They are sent into the world with bills of credit and seldom draw to their full extent. -Horace Walpole, novelist and essayist (24 Sep 1717-1797)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate