Sep 24, 2019
Random words
This week’s words
eventide
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
eventide
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: The evening time.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old English aefentid, from aefen (evening) + tid (time). Earliest documented use: before 1000.
USAGE:
“Morning flowers lifted their petals from their eventide repose.”
Joseph J. Bailey; Shadow’s Rise; 2012.
See more usage examples of eventide in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Men are often capable of greater things than they perform. They are sent into the world with bills of credit and seldom draw to their full extent. -Horace Walpole, novelist and essayist (24 Sep 1717-1797)
