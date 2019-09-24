  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Sep 24, 2019
eventide

PRONUNCIATION:
(EE-vuhn-tyd)

MEANING:
noun: The evening time.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Old English aefentid, from aefen (evening) + tid (time). Earliest documented use: before 1000.

USAGE:
“Morning flowers lifted their petals from their eventide repose.”
Joseph J. Bailey; Shadow’s Rise; 2012.

See more usage examples of eventide in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Men are often capable of greater things than they perform. They are sent into the world with bills of credit and seldom draw to their full extent. -Horace Walpole, novelist and essayist (24 Sep 1717-1797)

