Sep 26, 2019
Random words
This week’s words
eventide
cacophony
indefeasible
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
indefeasible
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Not subject to being revised, defeated, or annulled.
ETYMOLOGY:
From in- (not) + defeasible, from Old French desfaire (to undo or destroy), from Latin dis- (apart, away) + facere (to do). Ultimately from the Indo-European root dhe- (to set or put), which is also the source of do, deed, factory, fashion, face, rectify, defeat, sacrifice, satisfy, Sanskrit sandhi (joining), Urdu purdah (veil or curtain), and Russian duma (council). Earliest documented use: 1548.
USAGE:
“The document states, ‘The Hellenic Republic considers itself to be a proud and indefeasible member of the European Union and an irrevocable member of the euro zone.’”
Greece Submits Fresh List of Reforms; Irish Times (Dublin); Apr 2, 2015.
See more usage examples of indefeasible in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:In a world of fugitives, the person taking the opposite direction will appear to run away. -T.S. Eliot, poet (26 Sep 1888-1965)
