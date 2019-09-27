  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Sep 27, 2019
Random words

This week’s words
hebetic
eventide
cacophony
indefeasible
contumacy

with Anu Garg

contumacy

PRONUNCIATION:
(KON-too/tyoo-muh-see)

MEANING:
noun: Stubborn rebelliousness or insubordination.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin contumacia, from contumax (insolent). Earliest documented use: 1386.

USAGE:
“But knowing that a failure to comply might very well be regarded as contumacy, I reluctantly surrendered the names.”
Catherine Jinks; The Inquisitor; St. Martin’s Minotaur; 2002.

See more usage examples of contumacy in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
If ever the time should come, when vain and aspiring men shall possess the highest seats in government, our country will stand in need of its experienced patriots to prevent its ruin. -Samuel Adams, revolutionary (27 Sep 1722-1803)

