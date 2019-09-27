

Sep 27, 2019

This week’s words

hebetic

eventide

cacophony

indefeasible

contumacy



contumacy PRONUNCIATION: (KON-too/tyoo-muh-see)

MEANING: noun: Stubborn rebelliousness or insubordination.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin contumacia, from contumax (insolent). Earliest documented use: 1386.

USAGE:

Catherine Jinks; The Inquisitor; St. Martin’s Minotaur; 2002.



"But knowing that a failure to comply might very well be regarded as contumacy, I reluctantly surrendered the names."
Catherine Jinks; The Inquisitor; St. Martin's Minotaur; 2002.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: If ever the time should come, when vain and aspiring men shall possess the highest seats in government, our country will stand in need of its experienced patriots to prevent its ruin. -Samuel Adams, revolutionary (27 Sep 1722-1803)





