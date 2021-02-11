  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Feb 11, 2021
This week’s theme
There’s a word for it!

This week’s words
glossophobia
agathokakological
pensum
perlage
perlage
“A Glass of Champagne”
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

perlage

PRONUNCIATION:
(PUHR-lizh/lazh)

MEANING:
noun: The assemblage of bubbles, in a glass of champagne, for example.

ETYMOLOGY:
From French perlage, from perle (pearl). Earliest documented use: 1983.

USAGE:
“He was studying the exact point at which the wave ... its outermost edge trimmed with a delicate perlage ... evaporated into nothingness.”
Alessandro Baricco; Ocean Sea; Knopf; 2000.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Non-violence leads to the highest ethics, which is the goal of all evolution. Until we stop harming all other living beings, we are still savages. -Thomas Edison, inventor (11 Feb 1847-1931)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2021 Wordsmith