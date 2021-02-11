

glossophobia

agathokakological

pensum

perlage



perlage PRONUNCIATION: (PUHR-lizh/lazh)

MEANING: noun: The assemblage of bubbles, in a glass of champagne, for example.

ETYMOLOGY: From French perlage, from perle (pearl). Earliest documented use: 1983.

USAGE: “He was studying the exact point at which the wave ... its outermost edge trimmed with a delicate perlage ... evaporated into nothingness.”

Alessandro Baricco; Ocean Sea; Knopf; 2000.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Non-violence leads to the highest ethics, which is the goal of all evolution. Until we stop harming all other living beings, we are still savages. -Thomas Edison, inventor (11 Feb 1847-1931)





