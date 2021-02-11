|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Feb 11, 2021This week’s theme
There’s a word for it!
This week’s words
agathokakological
pensum
perlage
“A Glass of Champagne”
Photo: Ashok Boghani
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
perlage
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: The assemblage of bubbles, in a glass of champagne, for example.
ETYMOLOGY:
From French perlage, from perle (pearl). Earliest documented use: 1983.
USAGE:
“He was studying the exact point at which the wave ... its outermost edge trimmed with a delicate perlage ... evaporated into nothingness.”
Alessandro Baricco; Ocean Sea; Knopf; 2000.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Non-violence leads to the highest ethics, which is the goal of all evolution. Until we stop harming all other living beings, we are still savages. -Thomas Edison, inventor (11 Feb 1847-1931)
|
© 1994-2021 Wordsmith