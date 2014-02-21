  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Sep 16, 2022
This week’s theme
Misc words

This week’s words
coruscate
plenitude
rufescent
brume
altiloquent

with Anu Garg

altiloquent

PRONUNCIATION:
(al-TIL-uh-kwuhnt)

MEANING:
adjective: Pompous or pretentious.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin altus (high) + loquentem (speaking), from loqui (to speak). Earliest documented use: 1656.

USAGE:
“He reasons that most of us have a high opinion of ourselves and we feel validated when we hear others volunteering their own similar perceptions of our grandeur -- so long as those words come across as sincere rather than altiloquent.”
James Adonis; Sucking Up: Does It Work?; The Sydney Morning Herald (Australia); Feb 21, 2014.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The man who is always waving the flag usually waives what it stands for. -Laurence J. Peter, educator and author (16 Sep 1919-1990)

