|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Sep 16, 2022This week’s theme
Misc words
This week’s words
coruscate
plenitude
rufescent
brume
altiloquent
Wordle Helper
Help with Wordle / crosswords
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
altiloquent
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Pompous or pretentious.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin altus (high) + loquentem (speaking), from loqui (to speak). Earliest documented use: 1656.
USAGE:
“He reasons that most of us have a high opinion of ourselves and we feel validated when we hear others volunteering their own similar perceptions of our grandeur -- so long as those words come across as sincere rather than altiloquent.”
James Adonis; Sucking Up: Does It Work?; The Sydney Morning Herald (Australia); Feb 21, 2014.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The man who is always waving the flag usually waives what it stands for. -Laurence J. Peter, educator and author (16 Sep 1919-1990)
|
© 1994-2022 Wordsmith