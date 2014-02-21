

Sep 16, 2022 This week’s theme

Misc words



This week’s words

coruscate

plenitude

rufescent

brume

altiloquent



Wordle Helper

Help with Wordle / crosswords

Misc words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



altiloquent PRONUNCIATION: (al-TIL-uh-kwuhnt)

MEANING: adjective: Pompous or pretentious.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin altus (high) + loquentem (speaking), from loqui (to speak). Earliest documented use: 1656.

USAGE: “He reasons that most of us have a high opinion of ourselves and we feel validated when we hear others volunteering their own similar perceptions of our grandeur -- so long as those words come across as sincere rather than altiloquent.”

James Adonis; Sucking Up: Does It Work?; The Sydney Morning Herald (Australia); Feb 21, 2014.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The man who is always waving the flag usually waives what it stands for. -Laurence J. Peter, educator and author (16 Sep 1919-1990)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate