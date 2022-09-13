|
A.Word.A.Day
Sep 13, 2022This week’s theme
Misc words
This week’s words
plenitude
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
plenitude
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. The state of being full.
2. Abundance.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin plenus (full). Earliest documented use: 1425.
USAGE:
“Your stomachs are round with the plenitude of eating.”
Jack London; The Iron Heel; Macmillan; 1907.
See more usage examples of plenitude in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:We are so vain that we even care for the opinion of those we don't care for. -Marie von Ebner-Eschenbach, writer (13 Sep 1830-1916)
|
