Sep 13, 2022
Misc words

coruscate
plenitude
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

plenitude

PRONUNCIATION:
(PLEN-i-tood/tyood)

MEANING:
noun:
1. The state of being full.
2. Abundance.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin plenus (full). Earliest documented use: 1425.

USAGE:
“Your stomachs are round with the plenitude of eating.”
Jack London; The Iron Heel; Macmillan; 1907.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
We are so vain that we even care for the opinion of those we don't care for. -Marie von Ebner-Eschenbach, writer (13 Sep 1830-1916)

