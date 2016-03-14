|
A.Word.A.Day
Sep 15, 2022This week’s theme
Misc words
This week’s words
plenitude
rufescent
brume
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
brume
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Fog or mist.
ETYMOLOGY:
From French brume (mist), from Latin bruma (winter), from brevima dies (shortest day or winter solstice), from brevis (short). Earliest documented use: 1500.
USAGE:
“The asphalt gave way to a dirt road through a rain forest, its canopy wreathed in brume.”
Damon Tabor; The Greater The Sinner; The New Yorker; Mar 14, 2016.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Before we set our hearts too much on anything, let us examine how happy are those who already possess it. -Francois, duc de La Rochefoucauld, moralist (15 Sep 1613-1680)
