brume PRONUNCIATION: (broom)

MEANING: noun: Fog or mist.

ETYMOLOGY: From French brume (mist), from Latin bruma (winter), from brevima dies (shortest day or winter solstice), from brevis (short). Earliest documented use: 1500.

USAGE: “The asphalt gave way to a dirt road through a rain forest, its canopy wreathed in brume.”

Damon Tabor; The Greater The Sinner; The New Yorker; Mar 14, 2016.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Before we set our hearts too much on anything, let us examine how happy are those who already possess it. -Francois, duc de La Rochefoucauld, moralist (15 Sep 1613-1680)





