Sep 15, 2022
This week’s theme
Misc words

This week’s words
coruscate
plenitude
rufescent
brume
with Anu Garg

brume

PRONUNCIATION:
(broom)

MEANING:
noun: Fog or mist.

ETYMOLOGY:
From French brume (mist), from Latin bruma (winter), from brevima dies (shortest day or winter solstice), from brevis (short). Earliest documented use: 1500.

USAGE:
“The asphalt gave way to a dirt road through a rain forest, its canopy wreathed in brume.”
Damon Tabor; The Greater The Sinner; The New Yorker; Mar 14, 2016.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Before we set our hearts too much on anything, let us examine how happy are those who already possess it. -Francois, duc de La Rochefoucauld, moralist (15 Sep 1613-1680)

