Sep 14, 2022
Misc words

A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

rufescent

PRONUNCIATION:
(ru-FES-uhnt)

MEANING:
adjective: Reddish.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin rufus (red, reddish). Ultimately from the Indo-European root reudh- (red), which also gave us red, rouge, ruby, ruddy, rubella, robust, corroborate, raddle, roborant, robustious, roborant, and russet. Earliest documented use: 1802.

USAGE:
“[The] rufescent flames of autumn are soon to pass.”
Brianna R. Burton; Poetry: A Literary Diaries Collection; Burton Media Group; 2012.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Most people are mirrors, reflecting the moods and emotions of the times; few are windows, bringing light to bear on the dark corners where troubles fester. The whole purpose of education is to turn mirrors into windows. -Sydney J. Harris, journalist and author (14 Sep 1917-1986)

