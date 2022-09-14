

A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



rufescent PRONUNCIATION: (ru-FES-uhnt)

MEANING: adjective: Reddish.

ETYMOLOGY: raddle, roborant, robustious, From Latin rufus (red, reddish). Ultimately from the Indo-European root reudh- (red), which also gave us red, rouge, ruby, ruddy, rubella, robust, corroborate roborant , and russet . Earliest documented use: 1802.

USAGE: “[The] rufescent flames of autumn are soon to pass.”

Brianna R. Burton; Poetry: A Literary Diaries Collection; Burton Media Group; 2012.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Most people are mirrors, reflecting the moods and emotions of the times; few are windows, bringing light to bear on the dark corners where troubles fester. The whole purpose of education is to turn mirrors into windows. -Sydney J. Harris, journalist and author (14 Sep 1917-1986)





