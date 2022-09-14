|
A.Word.A.Day
|
Sep 14, 2022
Misc words
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
rufescent
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Reddish.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin rufus (red, reddish). Ultimately from the Indo-European root reudh- (red), which also gave us red, rouge, ruby, ruddy, rubella, robust, corroborate, raddle, roborant, robustious, roborant, and russet. Earliest documented use: 1802.
USAGE:
“[The] rufescent flames of autumn are soon to pass.”
Brianna R. Burton; Poetry: A Literary Diaries Collection; Burton Media Group; 2012.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Most people are mirrors, reflecting the moods and emotions of the times; few are windows, bringing light to bear on the dark corners where troubles fester. The whole purpose of education is to turn mirrors into windows. -Sydney J. Harris, journalist and author (14 Sep 1917-1986)
