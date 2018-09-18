|
Sep 18, 2018This week’s theme
Words that have many unrelated meanings
This week’s words
raddle
Photo: Lawrence Wright
raddle
“Close to, she saw that the high colour on the raddled cheeks was rouge.”
Maggie Hope; Orphan Girl; Ebury Press; 2015.
“Her hair was bright blond, although it was not raddled and stringy like Echo’s but done up in feathery swirls.”
Ellen Datlow (ed.); Lovecraft’s Monsters; Tachyon; 2014.
“Disease raddled Mr. Stride’s fine, generous mind.”
Brandy Purdy; The Ripper’s Wife; Kensington Publishing; 2014.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:To cultivate kindness is a valuable part of the business of life. -Samuel Johnson, lexicographer (18 Sep 1709-1784)
