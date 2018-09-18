

raddle PRONUNCIATION: (RAD-l)

MEANING: noun: Red ocher, used for marking animals, coloring, etc. verb tr.: 1. To mark or paint with red ocher. 2. To twist together or interweave. 3. To beat or to cause to have a worn-out appearance.

ETYMOLOGY: noun & verb 1: A variant of ruddle, from rud (red). Ultimately from the Indo-European root reudh- (red), which also gave us red, rouge, ruby, ruddy, rubella, corroborate, robust, rambunctious, roborant, russet, and robustious. Earliest documented use: 1325. verb 2: From English dialect raddle (stick interwoven with others in a fence). Ultimately from the Indo-European root reidh- (to ride), which also gave us ride, raid, road, ready, and raiment. Earliest documented use: 1470. verb 3: Origin unknown. Earliest documented use: 1677.

Maggie Hope; Orphan Girl; Ebury Press; 2015.



“Her hair was bright blond, although it was not raddled and stringy like Echo’s but done up in feathery swirls.”

Ellen Datlow (ed.); Lovecraft’s Monsters; Tachyon; 2014.



“Disease raddled Mr. Stride’s fine, generous mind.”

Brandy Purdy; The Ripper’s Wife; Kensington Publishing; 2014.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: To cultivate kindness is a valuable part of the business of life. -Samuel Johnson, lexicographer (18 Sep 1709-1784)





