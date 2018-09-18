  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Sep 18, 2018
This week’s theme
Words that have many unrelated meanings

This week’s words
columbine
raddle
with Anu Garg

raddle

PRONUNCIATION:
(RAD-l)

MEANING:
noun:Red ocher, used for marking animals, coloring, etc.
verb tr.:1. To mark or paint with red ocher.
 2. To twist together or interweave.
 3. To beat or to cause to have a worn-out appearance.

ETYMOLOGY:
noun & verb 1:A variant of ruddle, from rud (red). Ultimately from the Indo-European root reudh- (red), which also gave us red, rouge, ruby, ruddy, rubella, corroborate, robust, rambunctious, roborant, russet, and robustious. Earliest documented use: 1325.
verb 2:From English dialect raddle (stick interwoven with others in a fence). Ultimately from the Indo-European root reidh- (to ride), which also gave us ride, raid, road, ready, and raiment. Earliest documented use: 1470.
verb 3:Origin unknown. Earliest documented use: 1677.

USAGE:
“Close to, she saw that the high colour on the raddled cheeks was rouge.”
Maggie Hope; Orphan Girl; Ebury Press; 2015.

“Her hair was bright blond, although it was not raddled and stringy like Echo’s but done up in feathery swirls.”
Ellen Datlow (ed.); Lovecraft’s Monsters; Tachyon; 2014.

“Disease raddled Mr. Stride’s fine, generous mind.”
Brandy Purdy; The Ripper’s Wife; Kensington Publishing; 2014.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
To cultivate kindness is a valuable part of the business of life. -Samuel Johnson, lexicographer (18 Sep 1709-1784)

