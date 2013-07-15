|
A.Word.A.Day
Sep 21, 2018
This week's theme
Words that have many unrelated meanings
This week’s words
columbine
raddle
mizzle
rummy
gage
The Lords Appellant throw down their gages/gauntlets in front of Richard II
Illustration: James William Edmund Doyle in A Chronicle of England, BC 55 - AD 1485, Part 1485
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
gage
“Here is a letter from Queen Hecuba,
A token from her daughter, my fair love,
Both taxing me and gaging me to keep
An oath that I have sworn.”
William Shakespeare; Troilus and Cressida; 1609.
“Edward lost his temper and flung down his gage, demanding that the issue should be tried by combat.”
Georgette Heyer; My Lord John; E.P. Dutton; 1975.
“Data is being collected on the bobcats to gage the population and their roaming territory.”
Steve Scauzillo; Cities, EPA Moving to Curb Use of Rat Poison Linked to Bobcat Deaths; San Gabriel Valley Tribune (West Covina, California); Jul 15, 2013.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:There is a crack in everything. That's how the light gets in. -Leonard Cohen, musician and writer (21 Sep 1934-2016)
