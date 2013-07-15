

The Lords Appellant throw down their gages/gauntlets in front of Richard II Illustration: James William Edmund Doyle in A Chronicle of England, BC 55 - AD 1485, Part 1485 Words that have many unrelated meanings A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



gage PRONUNCIATION: (gayj)

MEANING: noun: 1. A pledge: something offered as a guarantee. 2. Something thrown down as a symbol of a challenge to fight. (See also: gauntlet) verb tr.: To offer something as a guarantee of good faith. Origin: From Old French g(u)age (to wage, gage), of Germanic origin. The Germanic w sound became g or gu in some French dialects. That’s the reason we have the doublets such as wage/gage, warranty/guarantee, ward/guard (also reward/regard), warden/guardian, war/guerre, and William/Guillaume. Earliest documented use: 14th century. noun: 1. An instrument or criterion for measuring or testing. 2. The thickness or size of something. For example, diameter of a gun barrel, thickness of sheet metal, distance between the rails of a railroad track. verb tr.: To measure or estimate. Origin: From Old French gauge, or unknown origin. Earliest documented use: 1444. noun: Any of the varieties of plum, such as the greengage. Origin: After William Gage, botanist who brought it to England from France. Earliest documented use: 1718.

USAGE:

A token from her daughter, my fair love,

Both taxing me and gaging me to keep

An oath that I have sworn.”

William Shakespeare; Troilus and Cressida; 1609.



“Edward lost his temper and flung down his gage, demanding that the issue should be tried by combat.”

Georgette Heyer; My Lord John; E.P. Dutton; 1975.



“Data is being collected on the bobcats to gage the population and their roaming territory.”

Steve Scauzillo; Cities, EPA Moving to Curb Use of Rat Poison Linked to Bobcat Deaths; San Gabriel Valley Tribune (West Covina, California); Jul 15, 2013.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: There is a crack in everything. That's how the light gets in. -Leonard Cohen, musician and writer (21 Sep 1934-2016)





