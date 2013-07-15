  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Sep 21, 2018
This week’s theme
Words that have many unrelated meanings

This week’s words
columbine
raddle
mizzle
rummy
gage

The Lords Appellant throw down their gages/gauntlets in front of Richard II
Illustration: James William Edmund Doyle in A Chronicle of England, BC 55 - AD 1485, Part 1485
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

gage

PRONUNCIATION:
(gayj)

MEANING:
noun:1. A pledge: something offered as a guarantee.
 2. Something thrown down as a symbol of a challenge to fight. (See also: gauntlet)
verb tr.:To offer something as a guarantee of good faith.
Origin: From Old French g(u)age (to wage, gage), of Germanic origin. The Germanic w sound became g or gu in some French dialects. That’s the reason we have the doublets such as wage/gage, warranty/guarantee, ward/guard (also reward/regard), warden/guardian, war/guerre, and William/Guillaume. Earliest documented use: 14th century.
 
noun:1. An instrument or criterion for measuring or testing.
 2. The thickness or size of something. For example, diameter of a gun barrel, thickness of sheet metal, distance between the rails of a railroad track.
verb tr.:To measure or estimate.
Origin: From Old French gauge, or unknown origin. Earliest documented use: 1444.
 
noun:Any of the varieties of plum, such as the greengage.
Origin: After William Gage, botanist who brought it to England from France. Earliest documented use: 1718.

USAGE:
“Here is a letter from Queen Hecuba,
A token from her daughter, my fair love,
Both taxing me and gaging me to keep
An oath that I have sworn.”
William Shakespeare; Troilus and Cressida; 1609.

“Edward lost his temper and flung down his gage, demanding that the issue should be tried by combat.”
Georgette Heyer; My Lord John; E.P. Dutton; 1975.

“Data is being collected on the bobcats to gage the population and their roaming territory.”
Steve Scauzillo; Cities, EPA Moving to Curb Use of Rat Poison Linked to Bobcat Deaths; San Gabriel Valley Tribune (West Covina, California); Jul 15, 2013.

See more usage examples of gage in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
There is a crack in everything. That's how the light gets in. -Leonard Cohen, musician and writer (21 Sep 1934-2016)

