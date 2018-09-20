  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Sep 20, 2018
This week’s theme
Words that have many unrelated meanings

This week’s words
columbine
raddle
mizzle
rummy
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

rummy

PRONUNCIATION:
(RUH-mee)

MEANING:
adjective:1. Odd or unconventional.
 2. Drunkard.
noun:Any of various card games in which the objective is to make sets or sequences or three or more cards.

ETYMOLOGY:
adjective:1. Origin unknown. Earliest documented use: 1828.
adjective:2. From rum (an alcoholic drink distilled from sugarcane products). Earliest documented use: 1843.
noun:Origin unknown. Earliest documented use: 1910.

USAGE:
“Fighting jet lag and no sleep in the last forty-eight hours, Pete felt rummy.”
Lindsay McKenna; Beyond the Limit; Harlequin; 2006.

“‘Ol’ Rummy, drunk as a skunk,’ Smitty laughed.”
Joseph R. Barry; Basking in the Cold War; Xlibris; 2010.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends upon his not understanding it. -Upton Sinclair, novelist and reformer (20 Sep 1878-1968)

