Sep 20, 2018
Words that have many unrelated meanings
raddle
mizzle
rummy
rummy
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
USAGE:
“Fighting jet lag and no sleep in the last forty-eight hours, Pete felt rummy.”
Lindsay McKenna; Beyond the Limit; Harlequin; 2006.
“‘Ol’ Rummy, drunk as a skunk,’ Smitty laughed.”
Joseph R. Barry; Basking in the Cold War; Xlibris; 2010.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends upon his not understanding it. -Upton Sinclair, novelist and reformer (20 Sep 1878-1968)
