rummy PRONUNCIATION: (RUH-mee)

MEANING: adjective: 1. Odd or unconventional. 2. Drunkard. noun: Any of various card games in which the objective is to make sets or sequences or three or more cards.

ETYMOLOGY: adjective: 1. Origin unknown. Earliest documented use: 1828. adjective: 2. From rum (an alcoholic drink distilled from sugarcane products). Earliest documented use: 1843. noun: Origin unknown. Earliest documented use: 1910.

USAGE:

Lindsay McKenna; Beyond the Limit; Harlequin; 2006.



“‘Ol’ Rummy, drunk as a skunk,’ Smitty laughed.”

Joseph R. Barry; Basking in the Cold War; Xlibris; 2010.



See more usage examples of rummy in Vocabulary.com's dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends upon his not understanding it. -Upton Sinclair, novelist and reformer (20 Sep 1878-1968)





