Dec 8, 2017
robustious
Illustration: Leah Palmer Preiss
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

robustious

PRONUNCIATION:
(ro-BUHS-chuhs)

MEANING:
adjective:
1. Strong and sturdy.
2. Boisterous.
3. Coarse or crude.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin robur (oak, strength). Ultimately from the Indo-European root reudh- (red), which also gave us red, rouge, ruby, ruddy, rubella, robust, rambunctious, corroborate, roborant, and russet. Earliest documented use: 1548.

USAGE:
“‘War waits not for robustious men.’ He sighed, then fell silent.”
Ethel Herr; The Maiden’s Sword; Bethany House; 1997.

See more usage examples of robustious in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
All human beings should try to learn before they die what they are running from, and to, and why. -James Thurber, writer and cartoonist (8 Dec 1894-1961)

