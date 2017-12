Dec 8, 2017 This week’s theme

robustious PRONUNCIATION: (ro-BUHS-chuhs)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Strong and sturdy.

2. Boisterous.

3. Coarse or crude.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin robur (oak, strength). Ultimately from the Indo-European root reudh- (red), which also gave us red, rouge, ruby, ruddy, rubella, robust, rambunctious, corroborate, roborant , and russet . Earliest documented use: 1548.

USAGE:

Ethel Herr; The Maiden’s Sword; Bethany House; 1997.



"'War waits not for robustious men.' He sighed, then fell silent."
Ethel Herr; The Maiden's Sword; Bethany House; 1997.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: All human beings should try to learn before they die what they are running from, and to, and why. -James Thurber, writer and cartoonist (8 Dec 1894-1961)





