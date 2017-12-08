|
A.Word.A.Day
|
Home
|
Dec 8, 2017This week’s theme
Illustrated words
This week’s words
bibliomania
chatoyant
gastronome
quaggy
robustious
Illustration: Leah Palmer Preiss
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
robustious
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective:
1. Strong and sturdy.
2. Boisterous.
3. Coarse or crude.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin robur (oak, strength). Ultimately from the Indo-European root reudh- (red), which also gave us red, rouge, ruby, ruddy, rubella, robust, rambunctious, corroborate, roborant, and russet. Earliest documented use: 1548.
USAGE:
“‘War waits not for robustious men.’ He sighed, then fell silent.”
Ethel Herr; The Maiden’s Sword; Bethany House; 1997.
See more usage examples of robustious in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:All human beings should try to learn before they die what they are running from, and to, and why. -James Thurber, writer and cartoonist (8 Dec 1894-1961)
|
