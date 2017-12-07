

Dec 7, 2017 This week’s theme

Illustrated words



This week’s words

bibliomania

chatoyant

gastronome

quaggy



quaggy PRONUNCIATION: (KWAG-ee)

MEANING: adjective: Marshy; flabby; spongy.

ETYMOLOGY: From quag (marsh), of unknown origin. Earliest documented use: 1596.

USAGE:

Wojciech Zukrowski (Translation: Stephanie Kraft); Stone Tablets; Paul Dry Books; 2016.



See more usage examples of “The grass, which rose taller and taller until it was waist-high, hobbled the men’s feet as they ran, and the spongy, quaggy ground brimmed with water.”Wojciech Zukrowski (Translation: Stephanie Kraft);; Paul Dry Books; 2016.See more usage examples of quaggy in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

