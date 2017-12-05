

Dec 5, 2017 This week’s theme

Illustrated words



This week’s words

bibliomania

chatoyant



Illustration: Leah Palmer Preiss Illustrated words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



chatoyant PRONUNCIATION: (shuh-TOI-uhnt)

MEANING: adjective: Having a changeable luster like that of a cat’s eye at night.

noun: A chatoyant gemstone, such as a cat’s eye.

ETYMOLOGY: From French, present participle of chatoyer (to shine like a cat’s eye), from chat (cat). Earliest documented use: 1816.

USAGE:

Al Patterson; Fire in the Bosom; Page Publishing; 2014.



"A chatoyant gleam twinkled from his steel blue eyes."
Al Patterson; Fire in the Bosom; Page Publishing; 2014.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I don't believe in playing down to children, either in life or in motion pictures. I didn't treat my own youngsters like fragile flowers, and I think no parent should. Children are people, and they should have to reach to learn about things, to understand things, just as adults have to reach if they want to grow in mental stature. Life is composed of lights and shadows, and we would be untruthful, insincere, and saccharine if we tried to pretend there were no shadows. Most things are good, and they are the strongest things; but there are evil things too, and you are not doing a child a favor by trying to shield him from reality. -Walt Disney, entrepreneur and animator (5 Dec 1901-1966)





