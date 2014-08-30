|
A.Word.A.Day
Dec 6, 2017This week’s theme
Illustrated words
This week’s words
chatoyant
gastronome
Illustration: Leah Palmer Preiss
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
gastronome
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A connoisseur of good food.
ETYMOLOGY:
From French gastronome, back-formation from gastronomie, from Greek gastronomia, from gastro- (stomach) + nomos (law). from Earliest documented use: 1823.
USAGE:
“‘Tell me what you eat, and I will tell you what you are,’ declared Jean Anthelme Brillat-Savarin, an 18th-century French gastronome.”
Filling Up; The Economist (London, UK); Aug 30, 2014.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I think that I shall never see / A poem lovely as a tree. -(Alfred) Joyce Kilmer, journalist and poet (6 Dec 1886-1918)
