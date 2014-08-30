

gastronome PRONUNCIATION: (GAS-truh-nohm)

MEANING: noun: A connoisseur of good food.

ETYMOLOGY: From French gastronome, back-formation from gastronomie, from Greek gastronomia, from gastro- (stomach) + nomos (law). from Earliest documented use: 1823.

USAGE:

Filling Up; The Economist (London, UK); Aug 30, 2014.



