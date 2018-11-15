  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Nov 29, 2018
Verbs

actuate
parley
impignorate
declaim
Roberto Bolle in Romeo and Juliet
American Ballet Theatre
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

declaim

PRONUNCIATION:
(di/dee-KLAYM)

MEANING:
verb intr.:1. To speak rhetorically.
 2. To speak in a pompous manner.
verb tr.:1. To recite with eloquence.
 2. To state with passion.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin declamare, from de- (intensive prefix) + clamare (to shout). Earliest documented use: 1374.

USAGE:
“Will Self makes frequent appearances in the Guardian to declaim the Death of the Novel, only to persist in writing novels that presumably not even he can be bothered to read.”
Rob Doyle; The Novel Isn’t Dead -- It Just Smells Funny; Irish Times (Dublin); Nov 15, 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Write on my gravestone: "Infidel, Traitor" -- infidel to every church that compromises with wrong; traitor to every government that oppresses the people. -Wendell Phillips, human rights activist and attorney (29 Nov 1811-1884)

