|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Nov 29, 2018This week’s theme
Verbs
This week’s words
parley
impignorate
declaim
Roberto Bolle in Romeo and Juliet
American Ballet Theatre
Photo: Kent G Becker
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
declaim
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin declamare, from de- (intensive prefix) + clamare (to shout). Earliest documented use: 1374.
USAGE:
“Will Self makes frequent appearances in the Guardian to declaim the Death of the Novel, only to persist in writing novels that presumably not even he can be bothered to read.”
Rob Doyle; The Novel Isn’t Dead -- It Just Smells Funny; Irish Times (Dublin); Nov 15, 2018.
See more usage examples of declaim in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Write on my gravestone: "Infidel, Traitor" -- infidel to every church that compromises with wrong; traitor to every government that oppresses the people. -Wendell Phillips, human rights activist and attorney (29 Nov 1811-1884)
|
© 1994-2018 Wordsmith