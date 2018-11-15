

Nov 29, 2018 This week’s theme

Verbs



This week’s words

actuate

parley

impignorate

declaim



Roberto Bolle in Romeo and Juliet

American Ballet Theatre Photo: Kent G Becker Verbs A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



declaim PRONUNCIATION: (di/dee-KLAYM)

MEANING: verb intr.: 1. To speak rhetorically. 2. To speak in a pompous manner. verb tr.: 1. To recite with eloquence. 2. To state with passion.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin declamare, from de- (intensive prefix) + clamare (to shout). Earliest documented use: 1374.

USAGE: Guardian to declaim the Death of the Novel, only to persist in writing novels that presumably not even he can be bothered to read.”

Rob Doyle; The Novel Isn’t Dead -- It Just Smells Funny; Irish Times (Dublin); Nov 15, 2018.



See more usage examples of “Will Self makes frequent appearances in theto declaim the Death of the Novel, only to persist in writing novels that presumably not even he can be bothered to read.”Rob Doyle; The Novel Isn’t Dead -- It Just Smells Funny;(Dublin); Nov 15, 2018.See more usage examples of declaim in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Write on my gravestone: "Infidel, Traitor" -- infidel to every church that compromises with wrong; traitor to every government that oppresses the people. -Wendell Phillips, human rights activist and attorney (29 Nov 1811-1884)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate