

Nov 28, 2018 This week’s theme

Verbs



This week’s words

actuate

parley

impignorate



Photo: Thomas Hawk Verbs A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



impignorate PRONUNCIATION: (im-PIG-nuh-rayt)

MEANING: verb tr.: To pledge, pawn, or mortgage.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin impignorare/impignerare (to pledge), from pignus (pledge, pawn, mortgage). Earliest documented use: 1639.

USAGE: “First Cash Financial Services is a pawn shop. Yep, a good, old-fashioned pawn shop that makes small loans to folks willing to impignorate family heirlooms, silver, firearms, rings, musical instruments, construction tools, and other tangible personal property.”

Malcolm Berko; Pawn Shops Offer Sound Investments; Northwest Florida Daily News (Fort Walton Beach); Feb 18, 2010.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The reward for conformity was that everyone liked you except yourself. -Rita Mae Brown, writer (b. 28 Nov 1944)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate