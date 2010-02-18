|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Nov 28, 2018This week’s theme
Verbs
This week’s words
parley
impignorate
Photo: Thomas Hawk
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
impignorate
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr.: To pledge, pawn, or mortgage.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin impignorare/impignerare (to pledge), from pignus (pledge, pawn, mortgage). Earliest documented use: 1639.
USAGE:
“First Cash Financial Services is a pawn shop. Yep, a good, old-fashioned pawn shop that makes small loans to folks willing to impignorate family heirlooms, silver, firearms, rings, musical instruments, construction tools, and other tangible personal property.”
Malcolm Berko; Pawn Shops Offer Sound Investments; Northwest Florida Daily News (Fort Walton Beach); Feb 18, 2010.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The reward for conformity was that everyone liked you except yourself. -Rita Mae Brown, writer (b. 28 Nov 1944)
|
© 1994-2018 Wordsmith