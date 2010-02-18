  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Nov 28, 2018
impignorate

PRONUNCIATION:
(im-PIG-nuh-rayt)

MEANING:
verb tr.: To pledge, pawn, or mortgage.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin impignorare/impignerare (to pledge), from pignus (pledge, pawn, mortgage). Earliest documented use: 1639.

USAGE:
“First Cash Financial Services is a pawn shop. Yep, a good, old-fashioned pawn shop that makes small loans to folks willing to impignorate family heirlooms, silver, firearms, rings, musical instruments, construction tools, and other tangible personal property.”
Malcolm Berko; Pawn Shops Offer Sound Investments; Northwest Florida Daily News (Fort Walton Beach); Feb 18, 2010.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The reward for conformity was that everyone liked you except yourself. -Rita Mae Brown, writer (b. 28 Nov 1944)

