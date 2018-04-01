

Nov 30, 2018 This week’s theme

Verbs



This week’s words

actuate

parley

impignorate

declaim

divaricate



Photo: manhhai Verbs A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



divaricate PRONUNCIATION: (dy-VAR-uh-kayt, -kit for adjective)

MEANING: verb intr.: To branch off or diverge.

adjective: Branched off or diverging widely.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin divaricare, from dis- (apart) + varicare (to straddle), from varicus (straddling). Earliest documented use: 1623.

USAGE:

Ben Mauk; The Floating World; The New York Times Magazine; Apr 1, 2018.



See more usage examples of “After a 3,000-mile journey across five national borders, [Mekong], the mother of rivers divaricates into a complex delta network.”Ben Mauk; The Floating World;; Apr 1, 2018.See more usage examples of divaricate in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: It is curious that physical courage should be so common in the world, and moral courage so rare. -Mark Twain, author and humorist (30 Nov 1835-1910)





