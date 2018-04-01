|
Nov 30, 2018This week’s theme
Verbs
This week’s words
actuate
parley
impignorate
declaim
divaricate
divaricate
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb intr.: To branch off or diverge.
adjective: Branched off or diverging widely.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin divaricare, from dis- (apart) + varicare (to straddle), from varicus (straddling). Earliest documented use: 1623.
USAGE:
“After a 3,000-mile journey across five national borders, [Mekong], the mother of rivers divaricates into a complex delta network.”
Ben Mauk; The Floating World; The New York Times Magazine; Apr 1, 2018.
See more usage examples of divaricate in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:It is curious that physical courage should be so common in the world, and moral courage so rare. -Mark Twain, author and humorist (30 Nov 1835-1910)
