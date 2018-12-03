  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Dec 3, 2018
This week’s theme
Illustrated words

This week’s words
velutinous
velutinous
Illustration: Leah Palmer Preiss
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

It’s a treat to see Leah Palmer Preiss’s illustrations. They are lush, whimsical, heartwarming! Whether she has painted fur or thorns -- you can almost feel it. As in previous years, I gave her five words and then I waited patiently while she summoned her magic. This week you’ll see what she did with those words.

See more of her work on her website or in A.Word.A.Day in previous years: 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011. You can reach her at (curiouser at mindspring.com).

velutinous

PRONUNCIATION:
(vuh-LOO-tuh-nuhs)

MEANING:
adjective: Soft and smooth like velvet.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin velutum (velvet). Earliest documented use: 1826.

USAGE:
“The rope was painfully soft, as velutinous as a cat.”
Olivia Hardy Ray; Annabel Horton, Lost Witch of Salem; Bublish; 2011.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
All a man can betray is his conscience. -Joseph Conrad, novelist (3 Dec 1857-1924)

