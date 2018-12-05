

Dec 5, 2018 This week’s theme

kludge PRONUNCIATION: (klooj, kluhj)

MEANING: noun: An inelegant, improvised solution to a problem.

verb tr.: To improvise a haphazard solution to a problem.

ETYMOLOGY: Of uncertain origin. Earliest documented use: 1962.

NOTES: The first documented use of the word is from a 1962 article by Jackson W. Granholm in Datamation magazine: “How to Design a Kludge”. That much is certain, but after that things get a bit fuzzy. Various origins have been suggested: German, Scots, military jargon, from the name of a paper feeder, but until we know definitely, we’ll just have to be content with saying: origin unknown.

Bernie Wieser; Memoirs of a Self-Loathing IT Professional; Legacy; 2014.



See more usage examples of kludge in Vocabulary.com's dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Can anything be sadder than work left unfinished? Yes, work never begun. -Christina Rossetti, poet (5 Dec 1830-1894)





