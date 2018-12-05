  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Dec 5, 2018
This week’s theme
Illustrated words

Illustration: Leah Palmer Preiss
with Anu Garg

kludge

PRONUNCIATION:
(klooj, kluhj)

MEANING:
noun: An inelegant, improvised solution to a problem.
verb tr.: To improvise a haphazard solution to a problem.

ETYMOLOGY:
Of uncertain origin. Earliest documented use: 1962.

NOTES:
The first documented use of the word is from a 1962 article by Jackson W. Granholm in Datamation magazine: “How to Design a Kludge”. That much is certain, but after that things get a bit fuzzy. Various origins have been suggested: German, Scots, military jargon, from the name of a paper feeder, but until we know definitely, we’ll just have to be content with saying: origin unknown.

USAGE:
“Alan was bolting things on as the client requested them and I could tell that the kludges were pushing the original design to its limits.”
Bernie Wieser; Memoirs of a Self-Loathing IT Professional; Legacy; 2014.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Can anything be sadder than work left unfinished? Yes, work never begun. -Christina Rossetti, poet (5 Dec 1830-1894)

