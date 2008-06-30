  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Dec 7, 2018
Illustrated words

transpicuous
Illustration: Leah Palmer Preiss
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

transpicuous

PRONUNCIATION:
(tran-SPIK-yoo-uhs)

MEANING:
adjective: Easily seen through or understood.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin transpicere (to see through), from trans- (across) + specere (to look). Ultimately from the Indo-European root spek- (to observe) which also gave us suspect, spectrum, bishop (literally, overseer), espionage, despise, telescope, spectator, spectacles, conspectus, frontispiece, omphaloskepsis (navel gazing), perspicaciousness, perspicuous, prospicient, soupcon (a very small amount), speciesism, specious, and speculum. Earliest documented use: 1638.

USAGE:
“I recognize it at once, when in a history text I first read William Penn’s dreamy yet transpicuous instructions for the layout of Philadelphia.”
Andrea Lee; Altered State; The New Yorker; Jun 30, 2008.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
That is happiness; to be dissolved into something complete and great. -Willa Cather, novelist (7 Dec 1873-1947)

