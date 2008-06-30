|
A.Word.A.Day
Dec 7, 2018This week’s theme
Illustrated words
This week’s words
velutinous
eldritch
kludge
xeric
transpicuous
Illustration: Leah Palmer Preiss
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
transpicuous
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Easily seen through or understood.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin transpicere (to see through), from trans- (across) + specere (to look). Ultimately from the Indo-European root spek- (to observe) which also gave us suspect, spectrum, bishop (literally, overseer), espionage, despise, telescope, spectator, spectacles, conspectus, frontispiece, omphaloskepsis (navel gazing), perspicaciousness, perspicuous, prospicient, soupcon (a very small amount), speciesism, specious, and speculum. Earliest documented use: 1638.
USAGE:
“I recognize it at once, when in a history text I first read William Penn’s dreamy yet transpicuous instructions for the layout of Philadelphia.”
Andrea Lee; Altered State; The New Yorker; Jun 30, 2008.
