Dec 6, 2018
eldritch
kludge
xeric
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
xeric
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Relating to very dry conditions.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek xeros (dry). Earliest documented use: 1926.
USAGE:
“The world around me was in shambles, xeric plains stretching to the horizon in all directions, desiccated vegetation clustered in forlorn hummocks with large stretches of cracked open ground between.”
Joseph J. Bailey; Soul Stealer: Legacy of the Blade; CreateSpace; 2015.
