

Dec 6, 2018 This week’s theme

Illustrated words



This week’s words

velutinous

eldritch

kludge

xeric



Illustration: Leah Palmer Preiss Illustrated words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



xeric PRONUNCIATION: (ZER/ZEER-ik)

MEANING: adjective: Relating to very dry conditions.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek xeros (dry). Earliest documented use: 1926.

USAGE:

Joseph J. Bailey; Soul Stealer: Legacy of the Blade; CreateSpace; 2015.



See more usage examples of “The world around me was in shambles, xeric plains stretching to the horizon in all directions, desiccated vegetation clustered in forlorn hummocks with large stretches of cracked open ground between.”Joseph J. Bailey;; CreateSpace; 2015.See more usage examples of xeric in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: A timid question will always receive a confident answer. -Charles John Darling, lawyer, judge, and politician (6 Dec 1849-1936)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate