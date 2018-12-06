  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Dec 6, 2018
This week’s theme
Illustrated words

This week’s words
velutinous
eldritch
kludge
xeric
Illustration: Leah Palmer Preiss
with Anu Garg

xeric

PRONUNCIATION:
(ZER/ZEER-ik)

MEANING:
adjective: Relating to very dry conditions.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek xeros (dry). Earliest documented use: 1926.

USAGE:
“The world around me was in shambles, xeric plains stretching to the horizon in all directions, desiccated vegetation clustered in forlorn hummocks with large stretches of cracked open ground between.”
Joseph J. Bailey; Soul Stealer: Legacy of the Blade; CreateSpace; 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
A timid question will always receive a confident answer. -Charles John Darling, lawyer, judge, and politician (6 Dec 1849-1936)

