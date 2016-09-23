

omphaloskepsis PRONUNCIATION: (om-fuh-lo-SKEP-sis)

MEANING: noun:

1. Contemplation of one’s navel.

2. Complacent self-indulgent introspection.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek omphalos (navel) + skepsis (act of looking, examination). Ultimately from the Indo-European root spek- (to observe), which also gave us suspect, spectrum, bishop (literally, overseer), despise, espionage, telescope, spectator, and spectacles. Earliest documented use: 1925.

USAGE:

Jim Carroll; Ibiza’s Clubs May Be Following the Money -- But There’s No Substitute for Great Music; Irish Times (Dublin); Sep 23, 2016.



See more usage examples of omphaloskepsis in Vocabulary.com's dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Men are not against you; they are merely for themselves. -Gene Fowler, journalist and author (8 Mar 1890-1960)





