Mar 8, 2019
Words from previous years
This week’s words
mondegreen
resistentialism
spoonerism
petrichor
omphaloskepsis
Photo: Garth Herrington
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
omphaloskepsis
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. Contemplation of one’s navel.
2. Complacent self-indulgent introspection.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek omphalos (navel) + skepsis (act of looking, examination). Ultimately from the Indo-European root spek- (to observe), which also gave us suspect, spectrum, bishop (literally, overseer), despise, espionage, telescope, spectator, and spectacles. Earliest documented use: 1925.
USAGE:
“[The club’s] demise has acted as a trigger for one of those periodic outbreaks of omphaloskepsis about the present and future of clubland.”
Jim Carroll; Ibiza’s Clubs May Be Following the Money -- But There’s No Substitute for Great Music; Irish Times (Dublin); Sep 23, 2016.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Men are not against you; they are merely for themselves. -Gene Fowler, journalist and author (8 Mar 1890-1960)
|
© 1994-2019 Wordsmith