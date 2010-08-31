

Mar 6, 2019 This week’s theme

Words from previous years



This week’s words

mondegreen

resistentialism

spoonerism



Photo: Colin / Wikimedia Commons Words from previous years A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



spoonerism PRONUNCIATION: (SPOO-nuh-riz-em)

MEANING: noun: The transposition of (usually) the initial sounds of words, typically producing a humorous result.



Examples:

“It is now kisstomary to cuss the bride.” (Spooner while officiating at a wedding)

“Is the bean dizzy?” (Spooner questioning the secretary of his dean)

ETYMOLOGY: After William Archibald Spooner (1844-1930), clergyman and educator, who was prone to this. Earliest documented use: 1900.

USAGE:

Jean L. Manore; Husband. Father. Veteran. Hiker; The Globe and Mail (Toronto, Canada); Jan 15, 2019.



“As for her own red-faced moment on air, Hudson recalled how she coined a somewhat racy spoonerism in a reference to Killorglin’s

SecCaigh; AA Roadwatch Broadcasters Celebrate 21 Years; Irish Examiner (Cork, Ireland); Aug 31, 2010.



See more usage examples of “Charles enjoyed spoonerisms: He would often order ‘chish and fips’ in a restaurant to see if the waitress was listening, and when his oldest son, Ralph, had a daughter, Charles started referring to his other children (Mark and Jean) as Uncle Jark and Aunt Mean.”Jean L. Manore; Husband. Father. Veteran. Hiker;(Toronto, Canada); Jan 15, 2019.“As for her own red-faced moment on air, Hudson recalled how she coined a somewhat racy spoonerism in a reference to Killorglin’s Puck Fair .”SecCaigh; AA Roadwatch Broadcasters Celebrate 21 Years;(Cork, Ireland); Aug 31, 2010.See more usage examples of spoonerism in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: "Yes," I answered you last night; / "No," this morning, Sir, I say. / Colours seen by candlelight, / Will not look the same by day. -Elizabeth Barrett Browning, poet (6 Mar 1806-1861)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate