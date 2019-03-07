|
petrichor
noun: The pleasant smell that accompanies the first rain after a dry spell.
Coined by researchers I.J. Bear and R.G. Thomas in 1964, from Greek petros (stone) + ichor (the fluid that supposedly flows in the veins of the gods in Greek mythology). Earliest documented use: 1964.
“Verity could smell the heavenly scent of petrichor rising up from the damp, hot summer pavement.”
Annie Darling; True Love at the Lonely Hearts Bookshop; HarperCollins; 2018.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:If we had paid no more attention to our plants than we have to our children, we would now be living in a jungle of weeds. -Luther Burbank, horticulturist (7 Mar 1849-1926)
