Dec 13, 2024
This week’s theme
Back-formations

This week’s words
resurrect
penetralium
brindle
jurisprude
magniloquent

magniloquent
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

magniloquent

PRONUNCIATION:
(mag-NIL-uh-kwuhnt)

MEANING:
adjective: Characterized by lofty, grandiose, or pompous speech or writing.

ETYMOLOGY:
Back-formation from magniloquence, from Latin magnus (large) + loqui (to speak). Earliest documented use: 1640.

USAGE:
“Some poets are magniloquent dealers in literary rhetoric. Not Ashbery. He is unusually unemphatic. His voice often sounds small and hesitant.”
Michael Glover; Parlour Games; New Statesman (London, UK); May 23, 2005.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Pedantry and mastery are opposite attitudes toward rules. To apply a rule to the letter, rigidly, unquestioningly, in cases where it fits and in cases where it does not fit, is pedantry ... To apply a rule with natural ease, with judgment, noticing the cases where it fits, and without ever letting the words of the rule obscure the purpose of the action or the opportunities of the situation, is mastery. -George Polya, mathematician (13 Dec 1887-1985)

