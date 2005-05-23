

magniloquent PRONUNCIATION: (mag-NIL-uh-kwuhnt)

MEANING: adjective: Characterized by lofty, grandiose, or pompous speech or writing.

ETYMOLOGY: Back-formation from magniloquence, from Latin magnus (large) + loqui (to speak). Earliest documented use: 1640.

Michael Glover; Parlour Games; New Statesman (London, UK); May 23, 2005.



Michael Glover; Parlour Games; New Statesman (London, UK); May 23, 2005.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Pedantry and mastery are opposite attitudes toward rules. To apply a rule to the letter, rigidly, unquestioningly, in cases where it fits and in cases where it does not fit, is pedantry ... To apply a rule with natural ease, with judgment, noticing the cases where it fits, and without ever letting the words of the rule obscure the purpose of the action or the opportunities of the situation, is mastery. -George Polya, mathematician (13 Dec 1887-1985)





