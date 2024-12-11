  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Dec 11, 2024
This week’s theme
Back-formations

This week’s words
resurrect
penetralium
brindle
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

brindle

PRONUNCIATION:
(BRIN-duh)

MEANING:
noun:1. Gray or tawny with streaks or spots of a darker color.
 2. An animal, especially a dog, cat, or cow, with a brindle coat.
adj.:Of the color brindle.

ETYMOLOGY:
Back-formation from brindled, an alteration of brinded (streaked or spotted), from Old Norse. Earliest documented use: 1676.

USAGE:
“I’m not a huge fan of brindle, but Felix’s coat has a lot of gold mixed in with the darker shades of black and tan. On him, brindle looks good.”
Kassandra Lamb; The Call of the Woof; Misterio Press; 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
You can tell whether a man is clever by his answers. You can tell whether a man is wise by his questions. -Naguib Mahfouz, writer, Nobel laureate (11 Dec 1911-2006)

