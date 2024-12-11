

Dec 11, 2024 This week’s theme

Back-formations



This week’s words

resurrect

penetralium

brindle



Photo: Frank Shepherd Back-formations A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



brindle PRONUNCIATION: (BRIN-duh)

MEANING: noun: 1. Gray or tawny with streaks or spots of a darker color. 2. An animal, especially a dog, cat, or cow, with a brindle coat. adj.: Of the color brindle.

ETYMOLOGY: Back-formation from brindled, an alteration of brinded (streaked or spotted), from Old Norse. Earliest documented use: 1676.

USAGE:

Kassandra Lamb; The Call of the Woof; Misterio Press; 2017.



"I'm not a huge fan of brindle, but Felix's coat has a lot of gold mixed in with the darker shades of black and tan. On him, brindle looks good."
Kassandra Lamb; The Call of the Woof; Misterio Press; 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: You can tell whether a man is clever by his answers. You can tell whether a man is wise by his questions. -Naguib Mahfouz, writer, Nobel laureate (11 Dec 1911-2006)





