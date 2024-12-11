|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Dec 11, 2024This week’s theme
Back-formations
This week’s words
penetralium
brindle
Photo: Frank Shepherd
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
brindle
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
Back-formation from brindled, an alteration of brinded (streaked or spotted), from Old Norse. Earliest documented use: 1676.
USAGE:
“I’m not a huge fan of brindle, but Felix’s coat has a lot of gold mixed in with the darker shades of black and tan. On him, brindle looks good.”
Kassandra Lamb; The Call of the Woof; Misterio Press; 2017.
See more usage examples of brindle in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:You can tell whether a man is clever by his answers. You can tell whether a man is wise by his questions. -Naguib Mahfouz, writer, Nobel laureate (11 Dec 1911-2006)
|
© 1994-2024 Wordsmith