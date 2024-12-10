

Dec 10, 2024 This week’s theme

Back-formations



This week’s words

resurrect

penetralium



Back-formations A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



penetralium PRONUNCIATION: (peh-nuh-TRAY-lee-uhm)

MEANING: noun: The innermost, secret, or hidden parts of something.

ETYMOLOGY: Back-formation from penetralia (plural of penetrale), based on the mistaken assumption that it was singular. Earliest documented use: 1817.

USAGE: “[The owner’s] attitude at the door appeared to demand my speedy entrance, or complete departure, and I had no desire to aggravate his impatience previous to inspecting the penetralium.”

Emily Brontë; Wuthering Heights; Thomas Cautley Newby; 1847.

"Faith" is a fine invention / For gentlemen who see -- / But microscopes are prudent / In an emergency. -Emily Dickinson, poet (10 Dec 1830-1886)





