Dec 10, 2024This week’s theme
Back-formations
This week’s words
penetralium
Illustration: Anu Garg × DALL·E
penetralium
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: The innermost, secret, or hidden parts of something.
ETYMOLOGY:
Back-formation from penetralia (plural of penetrale), based on the mistaken assumption that it was singular. Earliest documented use: 1817.
USAGE:
“[The owner’s] attitude at the door appeared to demand my speedy entrance, or complete departure, and I had no desire to aggravate his impatience previous to inspecting the penetralium.”
Emily Brontë; Wuthering Heights; Thomas Cautley Newby; 1847.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:"Faith" is a fine invention / For gentlemen who see -- / But microscopes are prudent / In an emergency. -Emily Dickinson, poet (10 Dec 1830-1886)
