jurisprude PRONUNCIATION: (JOOR-uhs-prood)

MEANING: noun: One who flaunts legal knowledge or is excessively preoccupied with the nuances of law.

ETYMOLOGY: Back-formation from jurisprudence (influenced by prude ), from Latin jus (law, right) + prudentia (knowledge).

USAGE: “I found myself seated next to Charlie Marks, the attorney. Or, really, it wants something grander -- jurisprude, perhaps. He is no mere working lawyer, but a scholar of the law, a theorist of the legislative and judicial processes.”

David R. Slavitt; The Cliff; LSU Press; 1994.

