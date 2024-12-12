|
A.Word.A.Day
Home
Dec 12, 2024This week’s theme
Back-formations
This week’s words
penetralium
brindle
jurisprude
“I object! Counsel is trying to confuse the jury with the intent of the law, completely ignoring the loopholes and technicalities.”
Cartoon: Dan Piraro
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
jurisprude
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: One who flaunts legal knowledge or is excessively preoccupied with the nuances of law.
ETYMOLOGY:
Back-formation from jurisprudence (influenced by prude), from Latin jus (law, right) + prudentia (knowledge).
USAGE:
“I found myself seated next to Charlie Marks, the attorney. Or, really, it wants something grander -- jurisprude, perhaps. He is no mere working lawyer, but a scholar of the law, a theorist of the legislative and judicial processes.”
David R. Slavitt; The Cliff; LSU Press; 1994.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Our country is the world -- our countrymen are all mankind. -William Lloyd Garrison, abolitionist, journalist, and suffragist (12 Dec 1805-1879)
