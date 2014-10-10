  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Nov 28, 2017
This week’s theme
Toponyms

This week’s words
faience
laconic
Laconia, Greece
Map: Wikimedia
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

laconic

PRONUNCIATION:
(luh-KON-ik)

MEANING:
adjective: Sparing with words: concise or terse.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin Laconicus, from Greek Lakonikos, from Lakon, Laconian, a resident of Laconia, an ancient country in southern Greece (capital: Sparta). From the reputation of the Laconians for terseness. Earliest documented use: 1601.

NOTES:
Two other toponyms are coined after the names of towns in Laconia: helot and spartan, which is coined after Sparta, the capital of Laconia.

USAGE:
“Edwina, Williams’s mother, was ... as loquacious as her husband was laconic.”
Making Tenn Out of Tom; The Economist (London, UK); Oct 10, 2014.

See more usage examples of laconic in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Normal is the average of deviance. -Rita Mae Brown, writer (b. 28 Nov 1944)

