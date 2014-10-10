|
Nov 28, 2017This week’s theme
Toponyms
This week’s words
laconic
Laconia, Greece
laconic
adjective: Sparing with words: concise or terse.
From Latin Laconicus, from Greek Lakonikos, from Lakon, Laconian, a resident of Laconia, an ancient country in southern Greece (capital: Sparta). From the reputation of the Laconians for terseness. Earliest documented use: 1601.
Two other toponyms are coined after the names of towns in Laconia: helot and spartan, which is coined after Sparta, the capital of Laconia.
“Edwina, Williams’s mother, was ... as loquacious as her husband was laconic.”
Making Tenn Out of Tom; The Economist (London, UK); Oct 10, 2014.
