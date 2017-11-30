

Nov 30, 2017 This week’s theme

Toponyms



This week’s words

faience

laconic

newgate

timbuktu



An astronomy and mathematics manuscript from Timbuktu

Timbuktu, Mali Images: Wikimedia Toponyms A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



Timbuktu PRONUNCIATION: (tim-buk-TOO)

MEANING: noun: A remote place.

ETYMOLOGY: After a town in central Mali in West Africa. Earliest documented use: 1863.

USAGE:

maybe because she was exhausted or cranky that she had to park in Timbuktu.” Lisa Scottoline; Accused; St. Martin’s Press; 2013.



See more usage examples of “Her first thought was that her car had been stolen, but her gaze found the NO PARKING -- TOW ZONE sign that she must have missed last night,maybe because she was exhausted or cranky that she had to park in Timbuktu.” Lisa Scottoline;; St. Martin’s Press; 2013.See more usage examples of Timbuktu in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Although the connections are not always obvious, personal change is inseparable from social and political change. -Harriet Lerner, psychologist (b. 30 Nov 1944)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate