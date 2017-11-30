|
A.Word.A.Day
Nov 30, 2017This week’s theme
Toponyms
This week’s words
laconic
newgate
timbuktu
An astronomy and mathematics manuscript from Timbuktu
Timbuktu, Mali
Images: Wikimedia
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
Timbuktu
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A remote place.
ETYMOLOGY:
After a town in central Mali in West Africa. Earliest documented use: 1863.
USAGE:
“Her first thought was that her car had been stolen, but her gaze found the NO PARKING -- TOW ZONE sign that she must have missed last night,
maybe because she was exhausted or cranky that she had to park in Timbuktu.” Lisa Scottoline; Accused; St. Martin’s Press; 2013.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Although the connections are not always obvious, personal change is inseparable from social and political change. -Harriet Lerner, psychologist (b. 30 Nov 1944)
