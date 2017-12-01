  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Dec 1, 2017
This week’s theme
Toponyms

This week’s words
faience
laconic
newgate
timbuktu
campanile

Campanile San Marco, Venice, Italy
Campanile San Marco, Venice, Italy

Map of Campania, Italy
Campania, Italy
Map: Wikimedia
with Anu Garg

campanile

PRONUNCIATION:
(kam-puh-NEE-lee, -neel)

MEANING:
noun: A bell tower, especially one detached from a main building such as a church.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Italian campana (bell), from Latin campana (bell). From the Campania region in Italy, known for the bronze that was used to cast bells. Earliest documented use: 1640.

USAGE:
“He could hear birds chirping, the splash of gondola oars, bells ringing from the campanile.”
Deborah Chester; Termination; Diversion Books; 1995.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Labels are for the things men make, not for men. The most primitive man is too complex to be labeled. -Rex Stout, novelist (1 Dec 1886-1975)

