Dec 1, 2017This week’s theme
Toponyms
This week’s words
faience
laconic
newgate
timbuktu
campanile
Campanile San Marco, Venice, Italy
Photo: Neil Willsey
Campania, Italy
Map: Wikimedia
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
campanile
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A bell tower, especially one detached from a main building such as a church.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Italian campana (bell), from Latin campana (bell). From the Campania region in Italy, known for the bronze that was used to cast bells. Earliest documented use: 1640.
USAGE:
“He could hear birds chirping, the splash of gondola oars, bells ringing from the campanile.”
Deborah Chester; Termination; Diversion Books; 1995.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Labels are for the things men make, not for men. The most primitive man is too complex to be labeled. -Rex Stout, novelist (1 Dec 1886-1975)
