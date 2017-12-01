

Campanile San Marco, Venice, Italy Photo: Neil Willsey

Campania, Italy Map: Wikimedia Toponyms A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



campanile PRONUNCIATION: (kam-puh-NEE-lee, -neel)

MEANING: noun: A bell tower, especially one detached from a main building such as a church.

ETYMOLOGY: From Italian campana (bell), from Latin campana (bell). From the Campania region in Italy, known for the bronze that was used to cast bells. Earliest documented use: 1640.

USAGE:

Deborah Chester; Termination; Diversion Books; 1995.



See more usage examples of “He could hear birds chirping, the splash of gondola oars, bells ringing from the campanile.”Deborah Chester;; Diversion Books; 1995.See more usage examples of campanile in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Labels are for the things men make, not for men. The most primitive man is too complex to be labeled. -Rex Stout, novelist (1 Dec 1886-1975)





